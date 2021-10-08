Leeds United announce delay to opening of new official club store in Northern Ireland

United's sixth official store but first in Ireland was due to open to supporters on Saturday but the retail outlet will now open the following day, this Sunday, between 1pm and 5pm.

The new store will be located at 12-16 Castle Lane (BT1 5YF).

Paul Bell, Leeds United' s executive director, said: “We are delighted to be opening our very first store in Northern Ireland, and I hope supporters in the region are just as excited.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DELAY: To the opening of the new official Leeds United store in Northern Ireland. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

“The retail outlet is located in a fantastic position in the heart of Belfast, and it will be great to see our fans over in Northern Ireland visiting the store with the chance to get their hands on all three of our replica kits, and our wide range of adidas training wear, along with various other official Leeds United merchandise.”

The store will offer various collections of official merchandise, including the adidas home, away and third replica kits for the 2020/21 campaign, training wear and a selection of items from United's other fashion ranges for males, females, and juniors, along with accessories, toys, and souvenirs.

Leeds will have six official stores in operation following the new addition in Belfast.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.