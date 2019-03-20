Leeds United announce centenary artwork tribute to club's greatest names

Leeds United have teamed up with top sports artist Jamie Cooper for a picture perfect tribute to the men who helped shape the club's illustrious history.

United today revealed that Jamie will be creating a new artwork as part of their centenary celebrations.

The three-metre oil on canvas – which has been dubbed the Leeds United Dream Scene – will feature the club's two greatest managers, Don Revie and Howard Wilkinson.

It will also include every member of the Bremner XI, a previously-announced selection of United's very best players.

And fans are now being asked to vote on who else should feature in the artwork, with famous names such as Bobby Collins, Tony Currie, John Sheridan, Gary McAllister, Dominic Matteo and Jermaine Beckford all on a shortlist drawn up by Leeds.

Ernie Hart and Willis Edwards – two of the stars of the club's early years – also figure on the shortlist, as do boardroom stalwarts Manny Cussins and Leslie Silver.

For further information, visit the www.leedsunited.com website. Voting closes on April 29.

A fans' vote in 2017 and 2018 decided the line-up of the Bremner XI, with legends such as John Charles, Jack Charlton, Eddie Gray, Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed and Lucas Radebe taking their place in it alongside Billy Bremner himself.