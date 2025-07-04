Leeds United have issued a message upon a former player suffering a heart attack.

Leeds United have issued a message of support to former Whites midfielder Andy Robinson after the 45-year-old suffered a heart attack.

Robinson joined Leeds from Swansea City back in May 2008 and the midfielder went on to make 50 appearances for the Whites for whom he scored seven times.

Robinson eventually left Leeds in December 2010 before re-joining Tranmere Rovers for whom the midfielder had been on two loan spells with during his time with the Whites.

Spells at Shrewsbury Town and Stockport County then followed before a move to Welsh side Ammanford.

Swansea City revealed in a statement on Thursday that Robinson had suffered a heart attack but that their former player was currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Taking to social media platform X, Leeds United were then quick to pass on their best wishes.

A post read: “Now in a stable condition, everyone at Leeds United Football Club wishes former player Andy Robinson a speedy recovery, after he suffered a heart attack earlier today .”