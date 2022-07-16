Leeds United continue to be linked with a number of high-profile names this summer.

The Whites have already been busy in the transfer market, wrapping up deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi, Tyler Adams, and Luis Sinisterra in an attempt to bolster Jesse Marsch’s squad.

But there is little indication that they are finished just yet, and with that in mind, here are Saturday evening’s Leeds-related rumours...

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds in talks with Gelhardt

Leeds United are in advanced talks with Joe Gelhardt over a new deal, according to Football Insider.

The striker continues to make a notable impact at Elland Road, and has established himself as a regular first team presence in recent months.

Gelhardt’s current deal has two years left to run, but it is understood that the Whites will look to tie him down to a lengthy extension, as well as offering him a considerable pay rise.

Traore wants out

Reported Leeds United target Adama Traore has no intention of extending his contract with Wolves, according to the Express and Star.

The powerful winger has been linked with a move to Elland Road for quite some time, and looks set to exit Molineux in the coming weeks.

Talks over an extension to his stay in the Midlands have been all but abandoned, with the player showing no interest in penning fresh terms for Bruno Lage’s side.

Instead, a fee of around £10 million could be enough to secure his services this summer, with Leeds understood to be battling the likes of Everton, West Ham, and Tottenham in their efforts to land the Spaniard.

Leeds willing to meet De Ketelaere demands

Leeds United would be willing to meet the demands of Belgian midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, and are eager to wrap up a deal for the 21-year-old.

According to Phil Hay, the Whites have made the player a priority target this summer, and would happily break their club transfer record in an effort to lure him to Elland Road.

Writing in a column for The Athletic, Hay said: “Charles De Ketelaere is the one and has been for some time, the target Leeds would bring in tomorrow if they could.