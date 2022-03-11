Leeds United transfer news: Leeds and West Ham ‘interested’ in midfield star, Whites ‘in race’ with Crystal Palace for Wolves talent

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch sensed ‘fear and stress’ in his players as they were well beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa at Elland Road on Thursday evening.

By Jason Jones
Friday, 11th March 2022, 7:40 am

The third Villa goal was enough to prompt chants of ‘Marcelo Bielsa‘ and anger aimed at the directors’ box as Leeds sank to a sixth straight defeat.

Marsch felt the occasion and the atmosphere got to his players.

“I underestimated the stress of the moment from the players’ perspective,” he said.

“We’ve had a very good week, 10 days together, I’ve tried to create clarity for how we want to play and the behaviours we want and the tactics, but it was clear from the beginning that we lacked confidence and aggression in the match.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Elland Road crowd and I thought it was fantastic from the beginning but I could see that the players want to do so well so badly that it brings almost more pressure and stress. From the beginning I said we had to stay calm and be clear, that’s a message we have to stay strong with. When we step on the field we need to know that the fear will ensure failure, it won’t protect us from failure. We have to be fearless, attack and go after opponents. That’s the biggest lesson for me from what happened tonight.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Spurs given fresh Traore hope

Barcelona chief Joan Laporta admits his team could struggle to sign Wolves loanee Adama Traore on a permanent basis this summer, giving new hope to Tottenham over a deal. (The Athletic)

Photo Sales

2. Gunners consider Richarlison move

Arsenal are reportedly interested in raiding Everton for Richarlison ahead of the summer window, with Edu said to be a ‘huge fan’. (Planet Sport)

Photo Sales

3. Man United plot Dembele swoop

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele ahead of the summer transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Photo Sales

4. Camara future undecided

Burnley-linked midfielder Panutche Camara is yet to commit his long-term future to Plymouth. (The News)

Photo Sales
Aston VillaElland RoadMarcelo Bielsa
Next Page
Page 1 of 3