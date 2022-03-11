“We’ve had a very good week, 10 days together, I’ve tried to create clarity for how we want to play and the behaviours we want and the tactics, but it was clear from the beginning that we lacked confidence and aggression in the match.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Elland Road crowd and I thought it was fantastic from the beginning but I could see that the players want to do so well so badly that it brings almost more pressure and stress. From the beginning I said we had to stay calm and be clear, that’s a message we have to stay strong with. When we step on the field we need to know that the fear will ensure failure, it won’t protect us from failure. We have to be fearless, attack and go after opponents. That’s the biggest lesson for me from what happened tonight.”