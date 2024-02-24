Festy Ebosele joined Udinese from Derby County in 2022. Image: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Leeds United are reportedly keeping tabs on Republic of Ireland international Festy Ebosele ahead of a potential summer move. Ebosele, who started his senior career at Derby County, has been a key man at Udinese this season, with his performances in Serie A catching the eye of a number of clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur are one club said to be monitoring his progress, while according to HITC, Leeds are keeping an eye on him, too. The Whites have found themselves short of full-back options at points this season and the report claims Leeds have spent time watching him this season.

Any move may well depend on what league the Whites find themselves in next season, of course, with Leeds pushing for promotion back to the Premier League but if the report is accurate, they could face stiff competition for his signature with West Ham United, Everton and Southampton also interested.

Ebosele has made 25 appearances for Udinese this season after making a spot on I Bianconeri's right side his own. His outings have yielded just one assist but he has played a role in helping the club up to 14th in Serie A in what has been a difficult campaign in Udine.

The right-back has represented the Republic of Ireland on two occasions after making his international debut last year against France. Interestingly, given he emerged through the ranks at Derby, where he made 41 appearances and scored two goals before his switch to Italy, he would count as a homegrown player should any British club make their move.

It was at Pride Park where he worked under Wayne Rooney, who, speaking during his time in charge of the Rams, tipped the then teenager to reach the very top of the game.

“I said a few months ago he can be a superstar, he can be what he wants. He really needs to keep his focus, his concentration, and keep learning to develop," Rooney said in 2022, as per Derbyshire Live.

“Just by sheer pace and power alone he has got something which every player wants. The next part of that is the details, which I talk about after games. Details to his game. If he gets them right, he can go right to the top."