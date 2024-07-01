Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur Archie Gray talks move on as Joe Rodon deal nears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced negotiations over transfer moves for both Archie Gray and Joe Rodon.

Gray came close to joining Brentford over the weekend, after Leeds and Aston Villa had earlier engaged in discussions that progressed towards a deal for the 18-year-old midfielder. Brentford activated a £40m clause in Gray's contract and he travelled south to complete a medical on Saturday, before a disagreement over the payment schedule saw Leeds pull the plug.

Tottenham have been keen admirers of the youngster and as the Brentford move broke down Spurs then engaged Leeds in further talks. Spurs have also met Gray's exit clause and the negotiations have pulled Rodon into the mix. The centre-half spent last season on loan at Elland Road and the Whites are now in a position to bring him back permanently in a separate transaction.

Rodon played 50 times for Daniel Farke's side last season, first forming a solid partnership with Pascal Struijk before Ethan Ampadu replaced the injured Dutchman in the heart of the defence. Together Rodon and Ampadu presented an impressive centre-half pairing as Leeds made it to the play-off final at Wembley, where the promotion dream came to a bitter end.

The two deals are not yet over the line but after significant progression overnight Leeds are confident that things are moving in the right direction towards a possible completion tonight or tomorrow.

A deal in the region of £40m would help Leeds' position with regards to the EFL's Profitability and Sustainability regulations and because talks were at an advanced stage on Sunday the deal is expected to make the bookkeeping deadline. The departure of Gray will remain a difficult sell to the fanbase for 49ers Enterprises.

Speaking two days after the play-off final club chairman Paraag Marathe refused to rule out the possibility of losing the Championship Young Player of the Year and it was known that the sale of an asset would be necessary to keep Leeds on the right side of P&S rules. But Gray's family heritage at Elland Road, his lifelong support of the club and his performances last season have made the teen an incredibly popular figure with supporters.

