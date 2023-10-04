Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Leeds United and Sunderland’s Championship rivals sack manager

One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have sacked their manager after just 10 games.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Oct 2023, 21:35 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 21:40 BST
One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have decided to sack their manager after just 10 games. Sheffield Wednesday are off to a rotten start this season, picking up just two points from their first 10 games.

The Owls are in trouble on and off the pitch, with owner Dejphon Chansiri recently announcing he would be putting no more money into the club due to an ongoing feud with the fans. Wednesday won promotion through the playoffs last season and made the controversial decision to sack Darren Moore, the man who guided them there.

They decided to replace him with former Watford and Huesca boss Xisco Muñoz, but it has not gone well. Wednesday are yet to win a game, most recently losing to West Brom, and Muñoz has now paid the price just months after arriving at Hillsborough.

Wednesday confirmed the decision with a statement this (Wednesday) evening, saying: “Sheffield Wednesday have parted company with Xisco Muñoz, who leaves Hillsborough with immediate effect. Xisco’s backroom staff - Miguel Muñoz, Miguel Gomila, Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonello Brambilla - also depart the club.

“Under-21s manager Neil Thompson will take the team for Saturday’s home game against Huddersfield Town in the Championship. The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future. The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time.”

It’s unclear where Wednesday will turn, currently rock bottom of the Championship. seven points from safety and with the promise of no investment in signing this January, but they certainly can’t turn back to Moore, who recently took over from Neil Warnock at Huddersfield Town.

