A second Championship manager has been sacked this weekend, following on from Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR departure on Saturday night

Another one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have sacked their manager after Nigel Pearson was relieved of his duties by Bristol City after two-and-a-half years at the club.

The Robins had lost three of their last four league games, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Elland Road before the international break. Since returning to action, City beat Coventry but have lost to Ipswich Town and Cardiff. Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to the Welsh club proved to be Pearson’s last in charge.

A club statement confirmed: “Nigel Pearson has left Bristol City with immediate effect after being relieved of his role as manager. First team coach Jason Euell and head of medical performance Dave Rennie have also left the club. Assistant manager Curtis Fleming will take on the role of interim head coach, supported by Ali Hines and Kalifa Cissé as the club seek a new head coach.”

City chairman Jon Lansdown said: “This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two-and-a-half years on and off the pitch. Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the Academy structure and our Women’s team. We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”

The 60-year-old leaves with the club 15th in the Championship. It follows on from Queens Park Rangers sacking Gareth Ainsworth on Saturday, leaving another second-tier club searching for a new manager. Six clubs have now changed managers in the Championship since the start of the season with ex-Leeds boss Neil Warnock the first to leave his post after departing from Huddersfield Town. Elsewhere, Xisco Munoz has been sacked by Sheffield Wednesday, John Eustace has parted company with Birmingham City while Gary Rowett moved on from Millwall by mutual consent just over a week ago.