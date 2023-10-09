Leeds United and Sunderland's Championship rivals sack boss amid reports of big name successor

One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals have sacked their head coach amid widespread reports that a new big-name appointment is imminent as his successor.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Birmingham City have parted ways with John Eustace after 15 months in charge of the club and there are now widespread reports that Wayne Rooney will take over in the Blues dugout. Rooney had been in charge of MLS side DC United but left the post this weekend after failing to guide the club to the play-offs.

The news of Eustace’s departure was announced in a statement released by Birmingham City on Monday morning which read: “It is essential that the board of directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with head coach, John Eustace. Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022.

SACKING: In the EFL Championship as reports circle of a big name appointment. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

“In his first season at the helm, he guided the team to a 17th-place finish, securing Sky Bet Championship status with three games remaining.

“During his time at St Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances.

“The club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St Andrew’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A new first team manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace.

“The club will be issuing no further comment at this time.”

Eustace leaves the Blues with the club sat sixth in the Championship table, a point and a position behind fifth-placed Leeds. Under Eustace, the Blues condemned Daniel Farke’s Whites to a 1-0 defeat in August’s league clash at St Andrew’s.