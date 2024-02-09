Leeds United and Sunderland Championship rivals confirm appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Rovers have announced the appointment of former Birmingham City manager John Eustace with immediate effect. The 44-year-old has been out of work since his bizarre sacking at St Andrew’s in October. Eustace had the Blues sitting sixth in the Championship but their new American owners craved a Hollywood name.

They ultimately appointed Wayne Rooney - a move that proved disastrous as he lasted just 83 days in charge. As for Blackburn, the club have announced a quick turnaround following Jon Dahl Tomasson’s departure.

A disastrous run of form has Rovers sitting just five points above the drop zone and there were disagreements with the board during last month’s transfer window. A club statement praised Eustace for his “forward-thinking” style as he prepares for his first game in charge against Stoke City.

“Rovers are delighted to confirm the appointment of John Eustace as the club’s new Head Coach,” an official update read. “The 44-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club and arrives on the back of a successful spell at Birmingham City. A progressive and forward-thinking coach, with a clear football philosophy, Eustace will be joined at Ewood Park by trusted assistant Matt Gardiner, who he worked with at St. Andrew’s.”

Eustace has also expressed his excitement at landing a role four months after the bizarre Birmingham dismissal. Leeds United are set to welcome Eustace and his Blackburn side to Elland Road on April 13.