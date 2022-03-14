Marsch watched his men produce a vastly-improved display than the one that led to a 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa on Thursday, at home to the league’s bottom side, and Leeds were well worth the three points.

But it took incredible drama to seal a first win in nine outings, with Gelhardt’s 96th minute winner cancelling out a stoppage time equaliser from the visitors.

“I feel like I played 96 minutes,” said Marsch.

“There’s a lot of emotion in the late stages of the match. I heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road, it was certainly an incredible experience. They asked me before will I remember this in two weeks. I said on my deathbed. The last moments of the game you really feel the energy. Throughout the game, the difference between Villa and this was we performed with confidence and aggression and quality and it brought the crowd into the game and gave them something to root for and be attached to.

“Jacko [Mark Jackson] said before the game when people come to Elland Road, they know they’ll see a fight, a team that pours their heart and soul into the match. We wanted to make sure after Villa that we did that in a better fashion to represent the club and community. That we showed.”

The win restored a four-point cushion between Leeds and the relegation zone and while Marsch was delighted with the result, the strength of the performance was what he will focus on.

“The three points are incredibly valuable,” he said.

“Regardless of the result, the performance was strong. The ideas and tactics of how to play together were much better than both of the last games, certainly better than Villa, even better than Leicester. It’s a big step forward - not just points but clarity on the pitch tactically.

“It’s certainly momentum, positive, a big moment and big points. The performances and the group clarity for the football that we wanted to play. So much work still to do. Every moment, little tactical positioning and ideas and connections that can and need to be better. It’s a step in the right direction, we’ll use it positively to help us move forward.”

