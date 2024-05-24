Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the Whites prepare to take on Southampton at Wembley Stadium

There's no doubt about it, Leeds United are now just a couple of days away from the biggest game in their recent history. After missing out on automatic promotion on the final day of the regular season, the Whites have one last chance to claim a spot in next season's Premier League this weekend as they take on Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

It promises to be a day of contrasting emotions with Sunday's Wembley winner being able to celebrate bouncing back to the top flight at the first time of asking. The loser, though, will be left facing up to another season in the second tier and that will leave them needing to cut their cloth accordingly. It really is all or nothing and Daniel Farke will be doing all he can this week to ensure the Whites can travel with confidence in their game plan. Ahead of the contest, the Yorkshire Evening Post provides a round-up of the latest Leeds United news.

Leeds and Southampton ‘eye McAtee’

The winner of Sunday's play-off final looks set to make James McAtee one of their first targets in the summer transfer window. That's according to Give Me Sport, who claim that both Leeds and Southampton are keen on the Man City man, who has spent the season on loan at Sheffield United, with a permanent deal being touted.

The clubs will have understandably started making plans for the summer, with targets identified for both eventualities, and McAtee is reportedly one that features highly on their respective lists. The report goes on to say that City would be willing to sell the England U21 international this summer, should an offer meet their £20m valuation.

McAtee has made seven appearances for the Premier League champions over his fledging career, but he has spent much of the last two campaigns on loan at Bramall Lane, where he he has made 75 appearances in total. He was a key man in helping the Blades out of the Championship during the 2022-23 season and despite the club's struggles in the Premier League, he was a player who managed to catch the the eye.

Sutton's verdict

Chris Sutton is tipping Southampton to edge out Leeds United this weekend in the Championship play-off final. The former striker turned pundit has seen plenty of the two teams over the course of the campaign and was present for both of Leeds' play-off semi-final games against his former club Norwich City.

However, despite the confidence Leeds will have picked up from their 4-0 thrashing of the Canaries last time out, Sutton believes Southampton have been the more impressive of the pair over the course of the campaign and he is tipping the south coast club to get the job done.

“Before a ball was kicked in the play-offs, I thought Southampton would be the team to come back up," Sutton told the 'It's All Kicking Off' podcast.

