We're approaching another pivotal weekend of Championship football and Leeds United will be keen to pick up three more points when they go to Coventry City on Saturday afternoon. The Whites are currently second in the table, a point above Leicester City and a point behind leaders Ipswich Town, and they know that only a win will make sure they remain in the automatic promotion spots.

Coventry will be no pushovers, of course, with the Sky Blues gunning for a spot in the play-offs, but with six games to go Leeds cannot afford to slip up. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Leeds looking to Portugal

Leeds United and Southampton are both reportedly interested in signing Vizela midfielder Samu this summer. The 27-year-old's contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and according to Portuguese outlet Record, via Sport Witness, the two clubs are keen to secure him on a free transfer.

Samu, who skippers Vizela, has made 25 appearances in the Portuguese top flight this season, bagging three goals and two assists from the middle of the park. The report claims that while his stats aren't the most impressive, Leeds have been impressed by the amount of ground he covers during a game, averaging 12-13km a game.

It is also suggested that any move could well depend on being in the Premier League next season. Samu started his senior career at Boavista but has been with Vizela since 2019, where he has helped the club win successive promotions from the third tier to the Portuguese top flight.

Wober twist

Max Wober's future has been plunged into doubt following reports that his time at Borussia Monchengladbach could be coming to end. The Austria international has been on loan at the Bundesliga club since the start of the season and the initial expectation was that he would make the move permanently at the end of the campaign.

However, a Rheinische Post article, via Sport Witness, claims that might not be the case with the club struggling to come up with the funds needed to secure his signature. The report suggests that Gladbach missed out on over €3m by not reaching the German Cup semi-finals and that could have a knock on effect on their summer plans.