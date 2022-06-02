Charlie Cresswell‘s breakthrough season at Premier League level saw him make five top flight appearances as Leeds United secured survival on the final day.

Cresswell’s involvement often came when Leeds were left sparse at the back where the 19-year-old England U21 international would fill in at centre-half.

This summer, Cresswell plans to hold talks with head coach Jesse Marsch over his future at the club, focusing on his inclusion at senior level.

The teenager was a stalwart of Leeds’ U23 title-winning side of 2020/21, but saw game-time limited last season as he straddled the first-team and U23 setups.

Speaking to the Press Association whilst away on England U21 duty, Cresswell revealed his plans: “That’s for me to discuss with Jesse and Victor [Orta, director of football] over the next few weeks and see where that takes me.

“But, ultimately, I would like to play more football, whether that be a loan or that be at Leeds. We’ll see.”

He added: “Marc [Guehi] and Conor [Gallagher] and Cameron [Archer] have been amazing on their loans. It’s all about taking the opportunity and really taking it with both hands.

“That’s what we are, we are footballers, that’s our job. We don’t want to be sitting around waiting to play, we want to be playing, whether that be lower leagues or the team we’re at.

“I’ll do whatever Jesse or Victor say, I’m not really fussed. Just, ultimately, I’d like to play football because I’m a footballer.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Villa eye Gomez Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Anderlecht’s Spanish full-back Sergio Gomez. (The Athletic) Photo Sales

2. Chelsea lead Kounde race Chelsea have taken the lead in the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. A deal could be worth in £51m. (Sport) Photo Sales

3. West Ham close in on Aguerd West Ham are reportedly closing in on the signing of Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd in a move said to be worth £30m. (The Sun) Photo Sales

4. Traore in demand Tottenham, Leeds United, and Newcastle United all remain interested in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer. (90min) Photo Sales