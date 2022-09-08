Leeds United and Premier League offer Royal Family condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Leeds United and the Premier League have offered their condolences to the Royal Family after the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty passed away peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon and both Leeds and the Premier League have paid their respects.
A message released by Leeds United read: “Everyone at Leeds United Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.
"We join the world in sending our thoughts and sincere condolences to the Royal Family.
“Rest in Peace, Your Majesty.”
A message from the Premier League read: “The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”
The Royal Family announced that the Queen had passed away in a statement on Thursday evening.
The statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Prince Charles has now become His Majesty The King Charles III and said in a statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.
"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."