Leeds United and Pizza Hut exchange insults in bizarre Spygate Twitter spat

Which is your favourite - Pizza Hut or Dominos?

We're sure we can guess the answer from the Leeds United fan base - and here's why.

Marcelo Bielsa's spygate scandal has hit the headlines this week - no more so than the Argentine's extraordinary impromptu press conference on Wednesday evening.

For 66 minutes, the national and local media were left astonished as Bielsa, at length, showcased amount of pre-match analysis that takes several hours to produce.

The events across the last few days have provoked an incredible response - including those you'd least expect it from...

Yes, Pizza Hut, of all places, have taken aim at Leeds and Bielsa - sparking the most bizarre of Twitter spats.

"Hi @LUFC," tweeted Pizza Hut

"We’ve just seen a suspicious looking man peering through our chef’s window.

"Can you let us know if you’re planning to put Pizza on the menu in the club canteen?"

Referring to the Leeds staff member who was spotted spying on a Derby training session last week, the Whites admin team were in no mood to let it slip, launching a ruthless response.

They replied: "Prefer @dominos thanks! They don’t take a week to deliver a tweet"

And while the spat looked over for a few hours. Pizza Hut fought back with a brutal response, pointing towards their last title success in 1992.

"Bit rich coming from a club that hasn't delivered since 1992... Want some Pizza? Click here. You won't regret it. Even if you're a Leeds fan."

Ouch. Come on Leeds, we're waiting for a response!