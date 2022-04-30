Leeds United and Manchester City predicted Premier League finishes and Elland Road forecast

City are no bigger than 1-3 to leave LS11 with all three points whereas Jesse Marsch's Whites are available at 10s to record a victory.

The draw is on offer at 5s and City's Riyad Mahrez is marginally favourite to score first at 5-1.

Thereafter, 11 of his team mates are next, starting with Raheem Sterling (26-5), Gabriel Jesus (21-4) and Phil Foden (29-5).

MARKET LEADER: Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, above, is favourite to score first in tonight's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Youngster Liam Delap is then 6s before class act Kevin De Bruyne at 36-5 and then young Cole Palmer at 37-5.

Jack Grealish is next in the pecking order at 8s, followed by Ilkay Gundogan (42-5), another youngster in James McAtee (42-5), Bernardo Silva (9s) and then one more youngster in Samuel Edozie at 13s.

However, youngsters Palmer, Delap, McAtee and Edozie all played the full match for City's under-23s against Everton on Friday evening as the Toffees were walloped 7-0, Palmer and Delap both netting braces.

The first Leeds threats are then finally introduced with record signing Rodrigo and young striker Joe Gelhardt both 14s, closely followed by Raphinha at 16s and Dan James at 18s.

Sam Greenwood is 20s and Jack Harrison is as big as 25-1 to net first against his former side for whom a 2-0 victory is rated the most likely outcome in the correct score market at 15-2.

Leeds are 31-1 to record a 2-1 victory or 35s to oblige 1-0 whilst a goalless draw is on offer at 24s and 1-1 at 23-2.

City are expected to win the league as Pep Guardiola's side are 8-13 favourites whereas Liverpool are 2-1.

Leeds, meanwhile, are predicted to stay up as the fifth-bottom Whites are 4-1 fifth favourites to go down.

Bottom two Norwich City (1-500) and Watford (1-200) are rated as good as gone whilst it's very tight in the betting market between third-bottom Everton (13-12) and fourth-bottom Burnley (16-9) as to who joins them.