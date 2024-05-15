Leeds United 'unlikely' to reach transfer agreement for defender as £7m impasse and farewell fixture revealed
Wober has spent the season on loan at Borussia-Park, making 25 Bundesliga appearances for the club set to finish in mid-table.
BILD claim a deal is unlikely to be struck between Leeds and Monchengladbach over the summer as the two clubs are too far apart in their valuation of the player.
It is suggested Leeds' asking price is in the region of £14.5 million, while Borussia are only willing to part with £7.5 million for the Austrian international's services.
Wober is likely to feature prominently for the national team at this summer's European Championships which could drum up interest in the left-back, who can also play as a central defender.
“I haven't been spoken to for a while now, but I'm relaxed about it. After the European Championships, I would like to know where I will play afterwards," the 26-year-old said about his future in a recent interview.
He remains contracted at Elland Road until June 2027 and is expected to return to Yorkshire this summer while negotiations with interested clubs are ongoing. If a suitable offer is not received, Leeds are expected to utilise the Austrian, although a second consecutive season out on loan is not out of the question.
Wober joined Leeds from FC Red Bull Salzburg in January 2023, representing the club over a six-month period in the Premier League before relegation from the top flight was confirmed in May last year. The 26-year-old did report for pre-season training and featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Barnsley in which he wore the captain's armband, but citing the preservation of his international career ahead of Euro 2024, ultimately sought a loan move to Bundesliga club Gladbach.
