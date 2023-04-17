Liverpool’s closest fixture to the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on 15 April, 1989 falls this evening as the Reds face Leeds United. Ahead of kick-off, chief executives Angus Kinnear and Billy Hogan, as well as club captains Liam Cooper and Jordan Henderson, are set to meet at Elland Road where tributes will be paid to the victims and pennants exchanged in front of the commemorative plaque honouring Leeds supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight.