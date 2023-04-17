Leeds United and Liverpool confirm plans for joint Hillsborough tribute before Premier League fixture
Representatives from Leeds United and Liverpool will meet ahead of kick-off at Elland Road in order to pay their respects to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, 34 years on from the tragedy
Liverpool’s closest fixture to the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on 15 April, 1989 falls this evening as the Reds face Leeds United. Ahead of kick-off, chief executives Angus Kinnear and Billy Hogan, as well as club captains Liam Cooper and Jordan Henderson, are set to meet at Elland Road where tributes will be paid to the victims and pennants exchanged in front of the commemorative plaque honouring Leeds supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight.
In addition, there will be an extended, written tribute in this evening’s matchday programme with club figures urging supporters of both clubs to be mindful of tragedy chanting and the effects it can have on those who have lost loved ones.
Kick-off at Elland Road is scheduled for 8pm.