News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
2 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
2 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
3 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Leeds United and Liverpool confirm plans for joint Hillsborough tribute before Premier League fixture

Representatives from Leeds United and Liverpool will meet ahead of kick-off at Elland Road in order to pay their respects to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, 34 years on from the tragedy

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read

Liverpool’s closest fixture to the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on 15 April, 1989 falls this evening as the Reds face Leeds United. Ahead of kick-off, chief executives Angus Kinnear and Billy Hogan, as well as club captains Liam Cooper and Jordan Henderson, are set to meet at Elland Road where tributes will be paid to the victims and pennants exchanged in front of the commemorative plaque honouring Leeds supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight.

In addition, there will be an extended, written tribute in this evening’s matchday programme with club figures urging supporters of both clubs to be mindful of tragedy chanting and the effects it can have on those who have lost loved ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kick-off at Elland Road is scheduled for 8pm.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Players of Leeds United observe a minute of applause in honour of Kevin Speight and Christopher Loftus prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Players of Leeds United observe a minute of applause in honour of Kevin Speight and Christopher Loftus prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Players of Leeds United observe a minute of applause in honour of Kevin Speight and Christopher Loftus prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Related topics:Elland RoadHillsboroughLiverpoolPremier LeagueAngus KinnearLiam CooperJordan Henderson