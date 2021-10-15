Players from teams across the region have starred in a video to explain the basic elements of CPR.

Paramedics and volunteers will also be on hand to provide CPR training to fans before league matches throughout October in Leeds in the hope that 29-year-old Erikson’s resuscitation has been the wake-up call that many need to learn the skill.

Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos among clubs supporting Restart a Heart Day Pic: Yorkshire Ambulance NHS Trust

Jason Carlyon, Community Engagement Manager with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “So many of us saw how the quick reaction of witnesses undoubtedly saved Christian Erikson’s life, as was the case with fellow footballing professionals Fabrice Muamba, Glen Hoddle and David Ginola.

“But not everyone is as fortunate. In the UK, less than 10% of people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside hospital survive, partly because they don’t receive early CPR and defibrillation but together we can change that statistic.

“Anyone can learn CPR and anyone can use those skills to save a life. If you see someone collapsed and not breathing, call 999 and start chest compressions straight away to ensure that blood keeps pumping around patient’s body. Without that early intervention, it becomes increasingly difficult for our paramedics to achieve a good outcome.”

The sporting partnership comes as Yorkshire Ambulance Service prepares to visit 109 secondary schools to teach around 30,000 students how to perform CPR on Friday 15 October 2021 to mark Restart a Heart Day.

Ambulance staff and volunteers will be on hand to teach CPR at football grounds throughout October including Elland Road.

Players and mascots will be wearing Restart a Heart campaign t-shirts, CPR videos will be played on the big screens and there will be information in match-day programmes.

On October 23, the roadshow will come to Elland Road for their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.