Leeds United and Ipswich Town's new predicted finishes with bookies, who goes up and play-offs winners

Leeds United’s next Championship assignment takes them to the division’s early leaders Ipswich Town, ahead of which the bookmakers have cast fresh verdicts on where the two clubs will finish.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Aug 2023, 19:20 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 19:44 BST

Leeds and Ipswich were two divisions apart last term but the relegated Whites have started the new season with just two points out of a possible nine whereas Ipswich have began with a perfect three wins out of three.

The Whites began the summer as second favourites for this season’s Championship, pointing the way to automatic promotion in second place in terms of the bookmakers’ predicted finishing positions.

Ipswich, meanwhile, approached the new season seen as outside play-offs contenders. But ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Tractor Boys and the Whites, this is where the oddsmakers now think that the two teams will finish based on the latest title odds and the three sides they think are going up including as play-offs winners based on the odds for promotion.

Title odds: 1000-1.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Title odds: 1000-1. Photo: Jess Hornby

Title odds: 250-1.

2. 23rd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Title odds: 250-1. Photo: George Wood

Title odds: 250-1.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Title odds: 250-1. Photo: Clive Rose

Title odds: 250-1.

4. 21st: Sheffield Wednesday

Title odds: 250-1. Photo: Ashley Allen

