Top flight domestic football remains on hiatus as the International action in Qatar continues to hold centre stage but the January transfer window is also just around the corner.

Leeds United are due to face Manchester City when the Premier League returns after Christmas which will be their first of two league fixtures before they can start buying and selling players again. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

Leicester City are heading the race for Huddersfield’s young midfielder Etienne Camara with the Terriers wanting as much as £10million (The Sun)

Manchester City have offered Bernardo Silva, who is thought to be attracting interest from Barcelona, a new contract to keep him at the club after securing Pep Guardiola to a new deal (Football Insider)

Following his release from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal worth $75 million a year after the World Cup (CBS Sports)

Liverpool are prepared to spend big on a January signing regardless of the current uncertainty engulfing the club’s ownership and executives (Football Insider)

German giants Bayern Munich have now joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice who has long been linked with the Premier League’s biggest clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool (Fichajes)

Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering a transfer swoop for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie who shone for the USA in their 0-0 draw with England at the World Cup (Express)

Arsenal are set to win the race to sign Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk with Shakhtar Donetsk now willing to accept a deal worth £40 million plus add ons for the 21-year old (Mirror)

Newcastle United could look to sign midfielder Seko Fofana next summer if French Ligue 1 side Lens are unable to fulfil his ambitions this season (Give Me Sport)