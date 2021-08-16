Leeds United and Covid-19 - Premier League confirms latest test results across top flight
The Premier League has confirmed 11 new positive Covid-19 tests cropped up in the week that saw Leeds United kick off the 2021/22 season.
Two rounds of testing were underaken between Monday August 9 and Sunday August 15, with a total of 3,231 players and club staff tested for the virus.
The Premier League does not confirm which individuals or clubs have been affected but did reveal that six of the positive cases were discovered over the weekend.
Lateral flow tests are being used and anyone testing positive then takes a PCR test to confirm the result. The number of core staff being tested at clubs has increased this season from 85 to 100.
A Premier League spokesperson said: "Testing is only part of the protections in place. Strict adherence to the protocols by all players and staff is key to keeping numbers low and outbreaks managed."
The league confirmed last week that Covid-19 spotchecks were planned for supporters attending games as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus at stadiums.