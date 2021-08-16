KICK OFF - The Premier League revealed 11 new positive Covid-19 tests across the division in the week that saw the season begin. Pic: Getty

Two rounds of testing were underaken between Monday August 9 and Sunday August 15, with a total of 3,231 players and club staff tested for the virus.

The Premier League does not confirm which individuals or clubs have been affected but did reveal that six of the positive cases were discovered over the weekend.

Lateral flow tests are being used and anyone testing positive then takes a PCR test to confirm the result. The number of core staff being tested at clubs has increased this season from 85 to 100.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Premier League spokesperson said: "Testing is only part of the protections in place. Strict adherence to the protocols by all players and staff is key to keeping numbers low and outbreaks managed."