Leeds United are approaching the halfway point of their Premier League campaign, and face a great opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they come up against struggling West Ham on Wednesday evening. The Whites are currently just two points clear of the bottom three, but will fancy their chances of taking all three points against a Hammers side who have lost their last five outings on the bounce.

Before then, however, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to work through. Check out Tuesday’s Leeds-related rumours below...

Leeds trail Toffees in striker race

Everton are currently leading the race for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, despite interest from Leeds United, according to a report from Leeds All Over. The Sweden international is said to be attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including the Toffees, the Whites, Wolves, Brentford, Southampton, and Crystal Palace.

Speaking on a podcast recently, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay said: “He’s been linked before and Orta definitely has had an eye on him. Clearly scores goals, clearly has something about him. To my mind would fit the model of what Leeds tend to go for and look at.”

But despite Leeds’ interest it has since been suggested that it is Everton who are the front of the queue for the 24-year-old. A fee of around £13 million has previously been touted.

Leeds eye Jashari

Leeds United are one of several clubs ‘vying’ for the transfer of Switzerland midfielder Ardon Jashari, according to Sky Sports Germany. The player is currently on the books at FC Lurzen in his home country, but is attracting interest from far and wide.

