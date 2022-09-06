A busy summer of transfer activity may have only just reached its conclusion, but that doesn’t mean Leeds United aren’t still involved in their fair share of speculation.

The Whites currently sit ninth in the Premier League, having taken eight points from their first six matches, and while Jesse Marsch is likely to be relatively pleased with that early tally, the American will no doubt have one eye on the January market with view to strengthening his squad even further.

With that in mind, here is Tuesday’s Leeds-related transfer roundup...

More Gakpo details revealed

Leeds United came agonisingly close to signing PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo in the late stages of the transfer window, and could make a return for the Dutchman further down the line, according to Dean Jones.

The Whites emerged as serious contenders for the 23-year-old’s signature, but were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line before the market closed last week.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Jones outlined just how close Leeds came to an agreement, as well as hinting at a rekindling of their interest in the future.

He said:“I think Gakpo is the most essential one to look out for.

“The deal was set up, the plane was ready and the paperwork was printed, ready to sign. It just collapsed around him.”

Egan interest dismissed

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted that there was “nothing” in reports linking Leeds United with a move for defender John Egan.

The Whites were linked with a move for the Republic of Ireland international late in the transfer window before reportedly being put off by the Blades’ £13 million asking price, as per The Express.

But speaking after the transfer window closed last week, Heckingbottom sought to clarify the validity of any such suggestions.

As quoted by The Star, there was “nothing” to the rumours.

Cifuentes linked

Ecuador and LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes has been linked with a move to Leeds United and Brighton in January after a move in the summer failed to materialize.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old is attracting Premier League interest after starting 23 out of his side’s 28 MLS fixtures this term.

Speaking last week, LAFC general manager and co-president John Thorrington told reporters: “What I’ll speak to about Cifu is I think if he’s not the most talented midfielder in the league, he’s up there.

“I think he has absolutely everything he needs to succeed.

“I’m not surprised to receive and hear of interest from high-level clubs in Europe.