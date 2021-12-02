Leeds United and Brentford's injuries ahead of Elland Road showdown with star men missing for Bees

Brentford are also in Premier League action on Thursday night away at Tottenham and ahead of their Sunday trip to Elland Road, here is a list of who is currently out for both the Bees and the Whites.

Brentford

David Raya - Brentford's first choice 'keeper David Raya is a long-term absentee having suffered ligament damage to his knee in the 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City at the end of October. Raya is not expected back until at least February. Spaniard Álvaro Fernández has been deputising in goal.

OUT: Brentford's Norway international centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, pictured during the Premier League clash at home to Leicester City at the end of October, is among several players missing for the Bees. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Josh DaSilva -Midfielder DaSilva is another longer term Bees absentee due to a hip injury. The 23-year-old has not featured since the 2-1 victory at home Stoke City in the Championship clash of February of this year.

Kristoffer Ajer - Norwegian centre-back Ajer is reported to be three or four weeks away from returning from a hamstring injury that the defender picked up on international duty with Norway at the start of November. The Bees signed Ajer from Celtic in the summer and the 23-year-old started Brentford's first six games of the Premier League campaign.

Mathias Jørgensen - Danish centre-backJorgensen, better known as Zanka, has a hamstring injury and will miss Thursday night's clash at Tottenham. Bees boss Thomas Frank said he will then see how long the 31-year-old Danish international will be out for. Jorgensen was forced off in the 2-1 loss at home to Norwich City at the start of November.

Sergi Canos, Rico Henry and Christian Norgaard - Canos, Henry and Norgaard all picked up knocks in Sunday's 1-0 win at home to Everton and all three were taken off in the final 20 minutes. However, Bees boss Frank then said that he expected all three to be fit for the Thursday night trip to Spurs. Frank said at Sunday's post-match press conference, as quoted by footballlondon: "Christian had a minor back issue and should be ready and available for Thursday. I don't know exactly what happened to Rico but it was a knock, the same with Sergi so they couldn't carry on unfortunately. I expect them to be ready for Thursday."

Leeds United

Robin Koch - German international centre-back Koch has not featured for Leeds since the 5-1 defeat at Manchester United over the opening weekend of the season but the defender is in the final stages of his recovery having undergone surgery in the USA to repair small damage to his pubis area.

Patrick Bamford - Whites no 9 Bamford has not featured for Leeds since injuring his ankle in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on September 17 but the forward stepped out for United's under-23s at Manchester City on Monday and played the full match.

Luke Ayling - Right back Ayling has also not been seen since the draw at St James' Park and needed a minor surgical procedure to "clean up" his knee. But Ayling also played for the under-23s against City on Monday, playing the first 45 minutes.

Pascal Struijk - Struijk was taken off at the interval of Tuesday night's 1-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace after picking up a knock and clearly struggling towards the end of the first-half. Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa then said that the issue was the same one that prevented Struijk from starting Saturday evening's clash at Brighton.

