Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers handed FA fine following Elland Road clash

Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers clash during Elland Road fixture last month.
Leeds United have been fined £5,000 for their part in a touchline brawl which broke out during last month’s 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

United pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to control their players following the incident which marred the second half of their meeting with Bolton at Elland Road on February 23.

Bolton have received a fine of £8,000 from the Football Association while Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson, who was sent to the stands at the end of the melee, will serve a two-match touchline ban and pay a fine of £3,000.

Numerous players became embroiled in a scuffle sparked by a foul by Bolton forward Josh Magennis on Leeds left-back Gjanni Alioski.

Wanderers midfielder Joe Williams caused tempers to flare by attempting to pull Alioski off the ground and United’s Mateusz Klich reacted by spraying water from a drinks bottle down Williams’ back.

Parkinson and Leeds defender Pontus Jansson were then involved in an angry exchange of words, prompting referee Tony Harrington to show Parkinson a red card.

Leeds accepted the FA’s charge last week and were informed of their punishment this morning.

The penalty comes less than a month after United were fined £200,000 by the EFL over the ‘Spygate’ saga.