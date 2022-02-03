Leeds United and Aston Villa linked with 50-cap international ace, Wolves set for £16m transfer boost

The Whites head into the game a solid seven points clear of the relegation zone, and they'll be keen to keep surging their way up the table to avoid being embroiled in a bottom-of-the-table scrap towards the business end of the campaign.
Before the winter break, Leeds lost 1-0 to Newcastle United, and will be keen not to lose further ground to Eddie Howe's newly monied Magpies.
Meanwhile, Leeds ace Adam Forshaw has been discussing his teammate Raphinha, who continues to dazzle on the international stage for Brazil as well as his club. Forshaw said: “(Raphinha is) probably the best player I've played with.
“He's the 'wow' player isn't he? Such a street footballer, I know it's such an easy thing to say about a Brazilian, but with his natural ability and rough and readiness that's what he is.He's not afraid to put a foot in and do the dirty side - that's probably the biggest compliment I can pay him.
“He can be [angry] at times. Footballers just want to win. It doesn't go beyond the training session or anything like that but he can get angry, as can anyone, especially when you're blowing in a football session in the middle of the week here.
“Decisions can not go your way and people spit the dummy out. He's no different to anyone else.”
