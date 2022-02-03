Leeds United and Aston Villa linked with 50-cap international ace, Wolves set for £16m transfer boost

The Whites head into the game a solid seven points clear of the relegation zone, and they'll be keen to keep surging their way up the table to avoid being embroiled in a bottom-of-the-table scrap towards the business end of the campaign.

Before the winter break, Leeds lost 1-0 to Newcastle United, and will be keen not to lose further ground to Eddie Howe's newly monied Magpies.

Meanwhile, Leeds ace Adam Forshaw has been discussing his teammate Raphinha, who continues to dazzle on the international stage for Brazil as well as his club. Forshaw said: “(Raphinha is) probably the best player I've played with.

“He's the 'wow' player isn't he? Such a street footballer, I know it's such an easy thing to say about a Brazilian, but with his natural ability and rough and readiness that's what he is.He's not afraid to put a foot in and do the dirty side - that's probably the biggest compliment I can pay him.

“He can be [angry] at times. Footballers just want to win. It doesn't go beyond the training session or anything like that but he can get angry, as can anyone, especially when you're blowing in a football session in the middle of the week here.

“Decisions can not go your way and people spit the dummy out. He's no different to anyone else.”

Take a look at all the latest stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to the transfer window and build-up to the top tier's return continue:

1. Lampard key to Alli decision The opportunity to play under Frank Lampard is said to have been the decisive factor in persuading Dele Alli to leave Spurs for Everton. The England international had the opportunity to head to France on loan, but opted for a permanent exit instead. (Mirror) Photo: DANIEL LEAL Photo Sales

2. Hammers knocked back in Nunez pursuit West Ham United are believed to have made an offer in the region of £40m for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on deadline day, but saw their approach knocked back. He's been in lethal form for his side so far this season, scoring 20 goals in 25 games. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo: CARLOS COSTA Photo Sales

3. Duo made Morata move Both Spurs and Arsenal are said to have made last-ditch attempts to sign Spain international Alvaro Morata on deadline day. The ex-Chelsea man is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, and has scored just five league goals in 22 outing so far this season. (Sport Witness) Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO Photo Sales

4. Magpies snubbed by Belgian ace Newcastle United and Spurs both made moves to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco on deadline, but the player was unwilling to move, according to Spanish reports. He's also played for the likes of Monaco and Dalian Professional. (Sport Witness) Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO Photo Sales