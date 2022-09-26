LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Illan Meslier of Leeds in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have the eighth-youngest squad out of 98 teams in Europe’s top five leagues this season, according to new data from football observatory CIES.

The calculations reveal in terms of minutes awarded so far this season, Leeds have predominantly fielded players aged 25 and under.

Only 9.3 per cent of Leeds’ minutes have featured players over the age of 30, while roughly 70 per cent of all minutes played by Leeds United men this season have been aged 25 or below.

United’s average age works out at 25 years and 3 months, which is bettered only by seven other teams in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Southampton and Arsenal rank higher than Leeds, with a younger average age, while Spanish club Valencia boast the youngest average squad at 24 years old.

VfB Stuttgart are the only German representation in the top eight, while US Lecce are Serie A’s only team with a younger average age than Leeds.

French duo Stade Reims and AS Monaco are also above Leeds in the standings.

United’s summer business saw the recruitment of several younger players, including 23-year-old pair Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra, as well as 21-year-old Brenden Aaronson.

Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca were the oldest first-team members signed this summer who have made an appearance for the team, at 25 years of age.

Experienced goalkeeper Joel Robles was added, however the 32-year-old has not yet been involved on a matchday.

Ahead in the pecking order is 22-year-old Illan Meslier who remains one of Europe’s youngest goalkeepers who regularly starts.

The Frenchman contributes considerably to Leeds' reputation for handing minutes to younger players, given the fact he has played every available game so far this season.