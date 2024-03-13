Leeds United already sit top of alternate Championship table as key stat highlights edge over Leicester City, Ipswich Town and other rivals

Leeds United have been praised for their defensive strength in recent weeks but Daniel Farke's attacking talent has shone all season.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 13th Mar 2024, 18:30 GMT

Leeds United cemented their place in the Championship's automatic promotion places with a clinical 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto netting either side of half-time. Daniel Farke's side have now won 11 times in a 12-game unbeaten run and pulled within touching distance of league leaders Leicester City.

Praise has quite rightfully been heaped on a defensive unit that has kept nine clean sheets since the turn of the year, but goals have been flowing at the other end and Leeds have not failed to score since that 1-0 defeat at West Brom on December 29. The re-emergence of Bamford and Gnonto has been key, while Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and even January signing Connor Roberts have had their moments.

An inability to kill games has been a regular frustration for Farke, however, and Leeds' tally of 68 league goals is fewer than their three promotion rivals. But the Whites have been good value for their form and their expected goals (xG) - a metric that calculates the likelihood of any single shot being a goal, ranging on a scale of 0-1 - suggests they should have more.

Statistics gurus WhoScored have compiled each Championship team's total xG over the course of the season, and you can see where Leeds rank among their rivals below.

27.97xG (30 goals scored)

1. 24. Rotherham United

27.97xG (30 goals scored)

Photo Sales
33.77xG (48 goals scored)

2. 23. Preston North End

33.77xG (48 goals scored)

Photo Sales
36.6xG (36 goals scored)

3. 22. Queens Park Rangers

36.6xG (36 goals scored)

Photo Sales
38.04xG (43 goals scored)

4. 21. Cardiff City

38.04xG (43 goals scored)

Photo Sales
40.06xG (36 goals scored)

5. 20. Millwall

40.06xG (36 goals scored)

Photo Sales
40.99xG (30 goals scored)

6. 19. Sheffield Wednesday

40.99xG (30 goals scored)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester CityIpswich TownPatrick BamfordSheffield WednesdayDaniel FarkeWest BromCrysencio Summerville

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.