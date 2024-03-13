Leeds United cemented their place in the Championship's automatic promotion places with a clinical 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto netting either side of half-time. Daniel Farke's side have now won 11 times in a 12-game unbeaten run and pulled within touching distance of league leaders Leicester City.

Praise has quite rightfully been heaped on a defensive unit that has kept nine clean sheets since the turn of the year, but goals have been flowing at the other end and Leeds have not failed to score since that 1-0 defeat at West Brom on December 29. The re-emergence of Bamford and Gnonto has been key, while Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and even January signing Connor Roberts have had their moments.

An inability to kill games has been a regular frustration for Farke, however, and Leeds' tally of 68 league goals is fewer than their three promotion rivals. But the Whites have been good value for their form and their expected goals (xG) - a metric that calculates the likelihood of any single shot being a goal, ranging on a scale of 0-1 - suggests they should have more.