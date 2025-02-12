Leeds United's superior goal difference to Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley is as good as an additional point.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds moved onto 69 points on Tuesday night with victory over Watford at Vicarage Road, extending their league-best goal difference to a staggering +47 at roughly the two-thirds waypoint of the season.

United have scored 16 more goals than any other side in the second tier this term and are keeping automatic promotion challengers Sheffield United and Burnley at arm's length with each positive result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have not been beaten in the league since November and are currently on a 14-match streak without tasting defeat, their FA Cup exit to Millwall last weekend aside.

Over the last six Championship games, United have not conceded a single goal whilst scoring 18 of their own. It has sent their goal difference to a seemingly unassailable +47 with Blades and Burnley on similarly impressive, but still some way short, +21 and +28 tallies, respectively.

Barring an almighty collapse and several multi-goal defeats, Leeds' goal difference is unlikely to be bettered by a promotion rival this season, which is in effect worth an extra point in the Championship title race.

Even if Leeds are caught by Chris Wilder or Scott Parker's sides, should they go neck-and-neck at the finish line on equal points, it is Daniel Farke who would come out on top, as things stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley and Sheffield United are both in action tonight and with Leeds' win over the Hornets on Tuesday restoring a five-point advantage at the top of the table, Farke and his men have effectively challenged their nearest rivals, saying: 'Over to you'.

The Championship's goal difference record is +67, achieved by Reading in 2005/06 when the Royals also recorded a points record of 106 as they went up to the Premier League as champions.

English football's goal difference record is perhaps a bridge too far for this Leeds team, managed by Manchester City in 2017/18 when Pep Guardiola's side finished a 38-game Premier League campaign with +79 to their name.

If Leeds continue on their current trajectory, goal difference is likely to be a mere footnote in what is the end to a successful campaign, but at the very least it is a useful card to be able to play if required in May.