Leeds United head to Sheffield Wednesday later this month

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have been granted an allocation of 3,800 for their Championship clash at Sheffield Wednesday later this month with tickets going on sale to supporters on Friday afternoon.

The Whites kick off their 2024-25 Championship campaign at home to Portsmouth on Saturday, as the newly-promoted side travel to Elland Road for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Daniel Farke’s side will then host Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening before back-to-back away fixtures in the league.

First up of those matches is a trip to West Brom before Leeds head to Hillsborough on Friday, August 23 for an 8pm kick-off underneath the floodlights in South Yorkshire. Leeds have confirmed that just under 4,000 fans will be eligible to make the short trip for their first Yorkshire derby of the season.

Leeds’ last visit to Hillsborough was a successful one as they recorded a 2-0 win back in March. Patrick Bamford scored in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time before Willy Gnonto added a second just before the hour mark. Both clubs were battling at opposite ends of the division with Leeds aiming for promotion to the Premier League while the Owls battled relegation. The South Yorkshire side secured survival after spending the majority of the season in the bottom three as they won four and drew two of their final six games.

The first phase of tickets will go on sale at 1pm on Friday (today) to supporters who attended eight or more away games during the 2023-24 campaign and will be sold on a first come first served basis. If any tickets remain, home season ticket holders can purchase tickets from 1pm on Monday, August 12 with any further tickets going on sale to Leeds United members on Tuesday, August 13 also at 1pm. All tickets will go on sale HERE on the Leeds ticketing website.

Tickets cost £45 for adults with over 65s and under 21s paying £35. Under 17s will be charged £20 while tickets for under 11s and under 5s cost £15 and £5, respectively.