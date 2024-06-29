Leeds United 'agreement in place' as £5m midfielder set for Elland Road loan exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United look set to let another youngster leave the club on loan

Darko Gyabi is reportedly on the verge of leaving Leeds United to link up with Plymouth Argyle once more. The midfielder spent two and a half months with the Pilgrims last season and according to Football Insider, the south coast side have agreed a deal to take him back to Home Park on a season long loan.

The midfielder is desperate for minutes as he continues to progress and develop in the senior game and with an agreement said to be in place, Leeds will be hoping the loan will allow him to take the next step in his career. Gyabi will be keen to impress, too, after seeing his initial loan with Plymouth cut short through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old joined the Devon outfit last January and made 10 appearances for the club under Ian Foster, who could be heard singing the youngster's praises on several occasions. However, Gyabi was forced to return to Elland Road at the end of March with a groin injury bringing his season to a premature end.

Foster was sacked in April with Plymouth struggling towards the bottom of the table, but the club have now appointed former England international Wayne Rooney to take them forward into the new season. Rooney hasn't found too much success as a manager, but given his credentials in the game, Gyabi will surely be keen to work with him as he strives to establish himself in first-team football.

The midfielder, who made the move in 2022 from Manchester City for a fee of around £5m, still has two more seasons left to run on his current deal with Leeds and continues to find himself down the pecking order under Daniel Farke. He made just two appearances last season for the Whites, prior to his loan with Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev ahead of him in the pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the deal go through, Gyabi will follow Sonny Perkins out of the Elland Road exit door on loan, with Perkins joining League One side Leyton Orient for the season. The striker struggled to make a mark while on loan at Oxford United last season with that deal being cut short after just a few months.