The YEP understands that the Black Cats have agreed to contribute a significant chunk of the youngster's wages for the second half of the season in order to secure the loan - which comes without an obligation or option to buy.

Gelhardt was initially sold on the idea of a return to his former club Wigan Athletic, to help in their fight against relegation to League One. The prospect of being close to home and surrounded by familiar faces was a big pull for the 20-year-old, and Wigan were ready and able to stump up the necessary financial package to make it happen.

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City were among his other suitors and also prepared to match Leeds' salary contribution requirements, but the Welsh side dropped out of the race last week.

Upon further reflection with his parent club and his advisors, Gelhardt, who boasts 15 Premier League appearances this season and a pair of assists, has opted to join the outfit sitting ninth in the second tier table, just two points off third place. And as first reported by The Athletic, Sunderland have now reached an agreement with Leeds, which should see the striker travel north tomorrow.

Leeds believe that of the offers on the table, Sunderland represents the right move. Jesse Marsch spoke earlier today of the importance of Cody Drameh going on loan to a club 'pushing' for some sort of honours or promotion this season and both he, now at Luton Town, and Gelhardt will be involved in the promotion race.

At the other end of the deal, Sunderland have recently lost Ellis Simms to a surprise recall by parent club Everton. Simms was featuring regularly on loan and so Gelhardt is expected to see plenty of game time alongside or in place of Ross Stewart. Sunderland believe the Leeds youngster will be able to hit the ground running and with their current attacking line-up, which includes former Whites man Jack Clarke, chances should present themselves with frequency.

Gelhardt made his Leeds senior breakthrough last season, providing a number of important and memorable contributions in a difficult season. The penalty he won against Wolves at Elland Road helped seal a vital point, and although his first Premier League goal came in a defeat to Chelsea, his second was a famous late winner at home to Norwich City. He also ended last term with four assists, one of which set up a hugely important late equaliser against Brighton in the penultimate match of the campaign.

MEDICAL PENDING - Joe Gelhardt's loan move to Sunderland just requires a medical in order for the Leeds United youngster to join the Championship play-off race. Pic: Getty