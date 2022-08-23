Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are currently one of seven Premier League sides who remain unbeaten in the top flight this season.

An impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday allowed the Whites to climb up to third in the table, with a clash against Brighton next on the agenda.

But how are Jesse Marsch’s men faring in the transfer market?

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

Newcastle United have informed Borussia Monchengladbach that they are ready to spend £29.6m to recruit French midfielder Manu Kone. The Magpies are said to have made the player a priority target. (L’Equipe)

Leeds United have rejected a second bid from Newcastle United for winger Jack Harrison. A previous offer from the Magpies, worth up to £20m, was rejected earlier in the transfer window. The latest proposal is thought to have been worth more than that initial figure, but the Whites’ valuation of the player remains a lot higher. (The Athletic)

The situation surrounding Christian Pulisic’s future at Chelsea is likely to be resolved “soon”, according to Fabrizio Romano. The USA international has emerged as a target for the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United in recent weeks, but the Italian transfer guru does not believe that the player will move to Old Trafford. He said: “A lot continues to be written about Christian Pulisic’s future, and I expect this could be resolved soon. Still, I wouldn’t bet on him ending up at Old Trafford. Manchester United’s only request for information for Pulisic was a week ago, but Chelsea would not want to accept a loan deal with an important club like Man Utd. Newcastle have also wanted him on loan for months, certainly a decision will be made soon.” (Caught Offside)

Everton have set their sights on signing Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard in the late stages of the transfer window. The Toffees views the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for Anthony Gordon, who is attracting interest from a number of clubs. (Football Insider)

Fulham want to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa as they target a number new recruits before the transfer deadline passes. The Cottagers are also pursuing deals for Hwang Ui-jo of Bordeaux, Brighton’s Neal Maupay, and Dutch winger Justin Kluivert of AS Roma. (Evening Standard)

Wolves are in advanced negotiations with Stuttgart over a deal for striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The two clubs are understood to still be some distance away in terms of valuation for the Austrian, who has also been linked with Manchester United this month. Wanderers have indicated they are prepared to pay £15m for the forward, but Stuttgart are currently asking for £21.1m. (Sky Sports News)

Leeds United have agreed personal terms with FC Zurich striker Willy Gnonto. The Whites are now working on striking a deal on a fee with his club. (Football Insider)