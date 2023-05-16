Leeds United agree midfielder release as summer exit plans take shape following loan deal
Leeds United midfielder Stuart McKinstry will not return to Elland Road next season, the YEP understands.
Club and player have agreed to part ways upon the expiry of his contract in West Yorkshire this summer after four years attached to the Whites. McKinstry has spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at boyhood team Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, scoring four goals in 24 appearances for the Steelmen.
Leeds initially signed the 20-year-old from the Fir Park side in 2019, moving south of the border with father John. McKinstry appeared at first with the Under-18 group before graduating to become a member of the Under-23 squad at Leeds, winning promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1 in 2021. In total, McKinstry has represented the Whites’ reserve side on 44 occasions, scoring four times.
Predominantly a winger and attacking midfielder, McKinstry was given his senior debut by Marcelo Bielsa in the Carabao Cup last season. During this campaign, McKinstry began as a regular for Well boss Steven Hammell, but has found game-time hard to come by since Stuart Kettlewell’s arrival in mid-February.
A free transfer to an English Football League club has been mooted, if a more fixed return to his native Scotland cannot be arranged.
Fellow Under-21s man Cody Drameh is also expected to leave the club permanently this summer following the expiry of his six-month loan deal with Luton Town.