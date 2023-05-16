Club and player have agreed to part ways upon the expiry of his contract in West Yorkshire this summer after four years attached to the Whites. McKinstry has spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at boyhood team Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, scoring four goals in 24 appearances for the Steelmen.

Leeds initially signed the 20-year-old from the Fir Park side in 2019, moving south of the border with father John. McKinstry appeared at first with the Under-18 group before graduating to become a member of the Under-23 squad at Leeds, winning promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1 in 2021. In total, McKinstry has represented the Whites’ reserve side on 44 occasions, scoring four times.

Predominantly a winger and attacking midfielder, McKinstry was given his senior debut by Marcelo Bielsa in the Carabao Cup last season. During this campaign, McKinstry began as a regular for Well boss Steven Hammell, but has found game-time hard to come by since Stuart Kettlewell’s arrival in mid-February.

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Stuart McKinstry of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Fleetwood Town and Leeds United at Highbury Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A free transfer to an English Football League club has been mooted, if a more fixed return to his native Scotland cannot be arranged.