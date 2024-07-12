Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have agreed a new long-term contract with teenage first team prospect and senior Welsh international Charlie Crew.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder began to make the transition from the Under 21s to the first team in Thorp Arch last season after catching boss Daniel Farke’s eye with his performances. Crew, who also featured for the Under 18s in the 2023/24 campaign, was brought into the senior conversation by Farke himself in March, although not by name. The manager said: “Obviously we still have an eye on the development and there are definitely one or two players who also caught our eye and we are pretty, pretty careful on following them. But I don't want to speak too much about names otherwise they would have too much weight on their shoulders. Yes, one of them who caught our eye is at the moment also a bit injured. Perhaps you can guess a bit, but I don't want to put too many names in public.”

Crew was then drafted into the first team matchday squad a month later for the game against Watford due to injuries, although Farke made clear it was not merely a logistical gift for the teenager. “To be honest, we didn't have any other outfield players available, but it was also not a gift,” he said. “If Charlie hadn't impressed me in the last days in training [he would not have been selected]. He was one of the players we promoted during this period to help us a bit in terms of numbers in training, but he also showed some quality. If he hadn’t shown this, I would have taken a third goalkeeper just in case something happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With England said to be tracking the youngster and his international status, Wales boss Rob Page handed Crew a first senior cap in June when they took on Gibraltar in a friendly game. His development has continued at Thorp Arch too, where he has joined in with first team training from the outset of pre-season. Leeds have now moved to secure his immediate future with a four-year deal.

A club statement said: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Charlie Crew has signed a new contract with the club. The midfielder’s four-year extension will keep the Wales international at Elland Road until the summer of 2028. Having starred for the Whites’ Under-18s and Under-21s sides last season, Crew also appeared in the first team matchday squad a number of times under Daniel Farke towards the end of the campaign, starting with a trip to Watford’s Vicarage Road. Crew’s development at Thorp Arch has mirrored his impressive start on the international front, where after appearing for different youth age groups, the 18-year-old was handed a first appearance for the Wales senior side in June against Gibraltar. Comfortable in different midfield roles, Charlie was an integral part of Rob Etherington’s academy team that reached last season’s FA Youth Cup final, featuring in every round of the competition. Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Charlie on penning a new deal and we look forward to seeing his development at Elland Road.”