Leeds United look set to welcome their third signing of the summer.

Leeds United look set to complete their third signing of the summer after agreeing a deal to take Joe Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth.

Rothwell spent the second-half of last season on loan at fellow Championship outfit Southampton, playing 19 times across all competitions as the Saints secured an instant return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old was an unused substitute in May’s play-off final victory over Leeds but brought valued experience to the south coast side.

Game time has been hard to come by at Premier League side Bournemouth and so another temporary exit has been sanctioned and Leeds look set to secure the midfielder’s services for the 2024/25 season. Rothwell has already arrived in the city for medical tests and a move is expected to be completed within the next 48 hours.

Central midfield became a key position to strengthen at Leeds, following the £40m sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Daniel Farke has made no secret of his desire to add goals and experience in that area of the pitch, with Rothwell providing both. He scored four goals and registered one assist in his 19 appearances for Southampton last season.

Rothwell spent the bulk of his career at Blackburn Rovers, spending four years at Ewood Park between 2018 and 2022, at which point he joined Bournemouth. Prior to that, the midfielder featured for Oxford United, Barnsley and Blackpool, having failed to make a first-team appearance for Manchester United, where he rose through the academy.

The former England youth international will become signing number three at Leeds, following permanent deals for Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns. Rodon arrived from Tottenham in a deal worth £10m at the start of this month, following a successful loan spell at Elland Road, while Cairns replaced Kristoffer Klaesson as third-choice goalkeeper after a nominal fee was agreed with Salford City.