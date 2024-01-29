Leeds United 'submit' loan proposal for £10m-rated Premier League man as 'fee agreed' for sale
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they turn attention back to Championship football.
Leeds United booked themselves an extra game over the weekend when they failed to see off Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Whites will now have a replay to take care of away from home, but more Championship action will come first.
Daniel Farke's men take on Bristol City on Friday night hoping to leapfrog Ipswich Town, who are currently just two points ahead, albeit with a game in hand. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Hjelde on his way
Leeds are said to have agreed a fee to offload fringe star Leo Hjelde. Mike McGrath has reported that Sunderland have managed to strike a deal with the Whites to snap up the defender, who is in need of regular football.
Hjelde has found himself playing with the under-21s this season, not appearing since the opening day of the season, and he now looks set for a fresh start elsewhere. The 20-year-old has been with Leeds since 2021 after he joined from Celtic.
Godfrey latest
Leeds are now said to have made their move for Everton star Ben Godfrey, with a loan deal reportedly on the table. Godfrey has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road over the last week after his proposed move to Atalanta fell apart.
The Sun are now saying Leeds have submitted a loan proposal and that Sean Dyche has already decided he is willing to allow the defender to move on. It's unclear whether there would be an option to buy built into the deal, with Everton likely happy to sell given they almost agreed a £10million deal with Atalanta. Godfrey is a centre-back by trade, but he is able to play across the back-line, which may be important given the Whites' lack of depth at full-back.