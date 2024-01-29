Leeds United booked themselves an extra game over the weekend when they failed to see off Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Whites will now have a replay to take care of away from home, but more Championship action will come first.

Daniel Farke's men take on Bristol City on Friday night hoping to leapfrog Ipswich Town, who are currently just two points ahead, albeit with a game in hand. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Hjelde on his way

Leeds are said to have agreed a fee to offload fringe star Leo Hjelde. Mike McGrath has reported that Sunderland have managed to strike a deal with the Whites to snap up the defender, who is in need of regular football.

Hjelde has found himself playing with the under-21s this season, not appearing since the opening day of the season, and he now looks set for a fresh start elsewhere. The 20-year-old has been with Leeds since 2021 after he joined from Celtic.

Godfrey latest

Leeds are now said to have made their move for Everton star Ben Godfrey, with a loan deal reportedly on the table. Godfrey has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road over the last week after his proposed move to Atalanta fell apart.