Leeds United advantage change upon big new boost for key promotion rivals

A Leeds advantage in the club’s promotion quest has changed.

Leeds United’s advantage at top of the Championship has been altered through a fresh boost for a key promotion rival.

Leeds had to settle for a 1-1 draw from Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of West Brom which kicked them a point further clear of second-placed Sheffield United but having played one more game.

Chris Wilder’s Blades then took in their game in hand with Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Queens Park Rangers in which a 2-1 victory took them within three points of the Whites, albeit with a far worse goal difference.

Ben Brereton Diaz put the Blades ahead with just ten minutes on the clock ad Tyrese Campbell bagged a second for the visitors nine minute after the break.

Michael Frey then pulled a goal back for the Rs with a penalty 18 minutes from time but the Blades left Loftus Road with a 2-1 success.

Saturday’s draw against West Brom saw Leeds create a new eight-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley but the Clarets now have a game in hand. Scott Parker’s side will take in that game in hand on Tuesday evening away at Cardiff City.