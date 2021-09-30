TOPPLED: Liverpool star Mo Salah, left, is down to second in the Sky Sports Premier League Power Rankings behind Leeds United ace Raphinha. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings assess the performances of each player over the past five matchdays by awarding points over 35 different statistics.

Raphinha netted his third goal of the season as part of another excellent display in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham and the Brazilian has shot up 15 places to now top the Power Rankings charts.

The winger has toppled Liverpool star Mo Salah who has dropped to second spot, one place above Watford winger Ismaila Sarr who Leeds will face in Saturday's clash against the Hornets at Elland Road.

Sarr has jumped up five places to sit third in the Power Rankings as part of a top ten that also features Whites 'keeper Illan Meslier in eighth.

The Frenchman made a string of impressive saves in last weekend's defeat against the Hammers and has flown up 31 places to take his position in the top ten.

Meslier is the second highest ranked 'keeper, behind only Wolves stopper Jose Sa who has rocketed up 248 places into fifth.

