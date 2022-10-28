USA international summer signing Aaronson is set to face Liverpool for the first time in Saturday night’s Premier League clash on Merseyside and Aaronson supported the Reds from the other side of the pond as a boy. The 22-year-old admits that he always dreamed of playing at Anfield but that there has been a big shift in his mindset as Jesse Marsch’s Whites head for the club’s famous ground. Speaking to Sky Sports, Aaronson was asked about supporting the Reds as a child and how much he is looking forward to stepping out against them in their own back yard. Aaronson admitted: “Yeah I am. But now it's changed. Now I'm a Leeds fan now, I'm a Leeds player. It's a dream that I have had a long time is playing at Anfield and I think that's going to come true, hopefully. I'm really really excited for the game and we are pulling for three points."