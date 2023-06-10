Leeds United ace returns from injury with outing in behind-closed-doors friendly alongside stars
Cresswell was making strong progress in the second half of last season as part of his loan spell at Millwall until the centre-back fractured his eye socket in April's goalless draw at home to West Brom.
The 20-year-old required surgery and subsequently missed the remainder of the campaign as the Lions narrowly missed a Championship play-offs place with an eighth-placed finish. But Cresswell was named in the England under-21s squad for a three-day training camp this month ahead of the summer’s under-21s Euros and played 75 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Japan on Saturday at St George’s Park.
Cresswell started the contest in which the Young Lions fell to a 2-0 defeat through second-half strikes from captain Rihito Yamamota and Yuta Matsumura. Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon were among those that also started for a strong England under-21s side. Cresswell was eventually replaced by Levi Colwill with 15 minutes left.
The under-21s Euros will take place in Romania and Georgia between Wednesday, June 21 and Saturday, July 8. England will face Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in their group stage games and Carsley will name his squad for the finals next Wednesday.