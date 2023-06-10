Cresswell was making strong progress in the second half of last season as part of his loan spell at Millwall until the centre-back fractured his eye socket in April's goalless draw at home to West Brom.

The 20-year-old required surgery and subsequently missed the remainder of the campaign as the Lions narrowly missed a Championship play-offs place with an eighth-placed finish. But Cresswell was named in the England under-21s squad for a three-day training camp this month ahead of the summer’s under-21s Euros and played 75 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Japan on Saturday at St George’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cresswell started the contest in which the Young Lions fell to a 2-0 defeat through second-half strikes from captain Rihito Yamamota and Yuta Matsumura. Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon were among those that also started for a strong England under-21s side. Cresswell was eventually replaced by Levi Colwill with 15 minutes left.

RETURN: Of Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell, above, with 75 minutes for England's under-21s. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.