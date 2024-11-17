Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds ace has made his return to action after a recent injury.

Leeds United defender Max Wober has bagged has first minutes since returning from injury.

Wober is back in the mix at Leeds having recently retuned from knee surgery but the Austrian has been an unused substitite for United’s last three league games, boss Daniel Farke sticking with first choice centre-back pairing Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

Wober still recieved a call up to the Austria squad for this month’s Nations League matches but the 26-year-old was named on the bench for Thursday’s match in Kazakhstan for which he was an unused substitute.

Wober, though, was named in boss Ralf Rangnick’s starting line up for Sunday evening’s home clash against Slovenia, bagging his first minutes for club or country since his injury return.

Lining up next to Philipp Lienhart at centre-back, Wober played a part in the counter attack that led to his going ahead through Romano Schmid with 27 minutes on the clock.

Despite Wober having not played since September, boss Rangnick showed full faith in the Whites man by keeping him on the pitch for the duration of the contest in which his side looked destined to record a 1-0 success.

Slovenia, though, equalised with just nine minutes left through Adam Gnezda Cerin as the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.