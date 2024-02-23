Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whites captain Liam Cooper has issued a message to Leeds United's fans upon an "unbelievable commitment" and outlined a Whites must ahead of Friday night's top-of-the-table clash against Leicester City.

Danie Farke's Whites are heading for the Friday night showdown against the Foxes having reeled off a brilliant eight league wins in succession whilst also progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four of United's last four games have involved long treks for the club's away fans and Cooper has sent a message to United's travelling fans following their support at Swansea City, Bristol City and twice at Plymouth Argyle in league and cup.

Attention now turns to a top-of-the-table against Leicester whose lead over the second-placed Whites would be cut to six points with a ninth league win in a row for Farke's side.

Cooper says his side are fully aware of the size of the test in store against the Foxes but said his side cannot just rest on their laurels after eight straight league wins and must continue in the same fashion.

His side, vowed Cooper, will be doing everything they can against Leicester in a bid to record a ninth win in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had an unbelievable start to 2024 and to make it eight wins in a row, conceding just one goal, is some achievement - but we need to keep going," wrote Cooper in his matchday programme notes.

"I would like to thank everyone who has made the long journeys over the past few weeks to follow us on the road. It is an unbelievable commitment and we're glad we were able to send you home happy, to make the trips worth it.

"Finally, we know how good Leicester have been throughout the course of the season, which is why they sit at the top of the league. As players, this is why we work so hard, in order to be a part of games like tonight.