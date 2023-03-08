Leeds United fans will be delighted by the news that they may be getting closer to seeing Rodrigo back on the pitch. The forward has been sidelined with an ankle injury for over two months.

The Whites have struggled for goals as of late, having scored only once in their last four matches in the Premier League. Rodrigo had proven to be their main threat up top prior to his absence, netting 10 goals in only 18 matches in the top flight. With Patrick Bamford also now suffering with yet another injury, Leeds are in desperate need of Rodrigo’s return.

Reports claim that the Spaniard is likely to play again before the end of the month, meaning he could feature against Wolves next weekend before the international break. Bamford is also expected to return in time for the trip to Molineux Stadium.

Here is the latest headlines from Elland Road...

Adam Forshaw contract claim

Adam Forshaw is facing a ‘race against time’ to win a new contract at Leeds United, according to LeedsLive. The midfielder’s current deal is set to expire in the summer.

Forshaw has spent the last five years at Elland Road but has only managed 84 appearances, including six for the senior side this season. The 31-year-old’s time in Leeds has been plagued with injuries and he has struggled to make an impact on the team when fit due to his short stints of availability.

Despite his difficulties at the club, Forshaw was handed a contract extension in January 2022 and the Whites will have the option of a further year this summer, though he will have to put up a big fight to convince Javi Gracia to extend his stay.

The report claims that fans won’t know when Forshaw is expected to return from injury with Gracia keen to shroud injury timescales with mystery and not reveal anything in his press conferences. The former Middlesbrough man hasn’t featured for Leeds since the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United on New Year’s Eve.

Georgino Rutter ‘needs help’

Georginio Rutter is not ready to take up the role and responsibility expected of him at Leeds United, according to BBC journalist Adam Pope. The forward has struggled to impress since joining in a club-record £35.5m move in January.

Rutter has only made one start in the Premier League - although he has started twice in the FA Cup - and has mostly been limited to appearances from the bench as he awaits his first goal in white. His first time in the starting line-up in the league came in the defeat to Chelsea at the weekend and he failed to prove himself to Javi Gracia, though Pope doesn’t believe the Frenchman is completely to blame.

Speaking on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Pope said: “I think at times you could say he looks a bit isolated which you could also say about Bamford recently. The delivery wasn’t coming in either, very poor delivery-wise. There was little for him to feed off. Not much sticks, he needs help.

“At the moment it’s a mantle that seems too heavy for him I would say and we’re expecting too much on the back of Rodrigo and Bamford not being available at this point. It doesn’t look like he’s ready for that role for me right now.”