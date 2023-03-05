FIFA president Gianni Infantino was spotted in the crowd at Saturday’s Championship clash at The Den between Millwall and Norwich City in which Whites loanee Charlie Cresswell once again started for the Lions.

But Milwall’s fellow Leeds loanee Jamie Shackleton was missing from the matchday squad after being hit by illness on the morning of the game. As Infantino looked on, Cresswell played the full duration of a see-saw contest in which the Lions suffered a 3-2 defeat.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Cody Drameh bagged his latest start for Luton Town and played the full match of a 1-0 win at home to Swansea City which kept the Hatters fifth and now three points clear of the teams outside of the play-offs, headed by seventh-placed Millwall.

Leo Hjelde also bagged 90 minutes for Rotherham United as the Millers recorded a 3-1 triumph at home to Queens Park Rangers for whom Whites loanee Tyler Roberts was not involved. Ian Poveda was also missing for Blackpool in their hosting of league leaders Burnley which ended in a goalless draw. Poveda had been suffering following a knock in his back.

Joe Gelhardt once again started for Sunderland who took on Stoke City at the Stadium of Light for what proved an afternoon to forget for the Black Cats. The Potters dished out a 5-1 hammering to the hosts for whom Gelhardt was taken off at the half-time interval.

In League One, Lewis Bate started for Oxford United at Lincoln City and played 77 minutes of a 1-0 defeat. But Alfie McCalmont enjoyed a day to savour for Carlisle United in their clash at home to Grimsby Town in League Two. The midfielder started and struck a superb opening goal of the game in the 36th minute en route to a 2-0 victory for his side who sit second.

Carlisle won back possession just outside the Grimsby box as the Mariners dallied looking to play out from the back and McCalmont took a couple of touches before sending in a delightful low drive into the bottom right corner. The 22-year-old has now netted twice in six games for the Cumbrians. Elsewhere, Jack Jenkins was not involved for Salford City in their 3-1 win at home to Newport County.

BIG CHIEF VISIT: FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the crowd as Millwall take on Championship visitors Norwich City at The Den. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.