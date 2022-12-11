Whites skipper Cooper stepped in for ring-walk duties as Warrington defended his IBF world featherweight title belt against Mexico's Luis Alberto Lopez at First Direct Arena on Saturday night. United’s rising star Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville was set to carry Warrington’s belt into the ring but was forced to miss the engagement due to injury.

Summerville was forced off injured in the 11th minute of Thursday night’s mid-season break friendly against Spanish hosts Elche and revealed on Saturday evening that he was unable to fulfil his ring walk duties for Warrington.

The Leeds fighter reclaimed the IBF featherweight title belt by defeating Kiko Martinez in March but the first defence of his belt as two-time champion on Saturday ended in only the second defeat of his career.

DEVASTATED: Leeds warrior Josh Warrington after his defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez at First Direct Arena. Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images.

The defeat on points capped a miserable night as England were also knocked out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup through a 2-1 loss to defending champions France in the quarter-finals. Ahead of Warrington's bout against Lopez, Summerville took to his Instagram story to write: “Unfortunately I picked up a little injury in Spain, not too bad. But the skipper is going to step in and walk with Josh. Lets go Leeds warrior.”

Warrington admitted Saturday night’s defeat left him "devastated" but sent a message to his supporters for making the usual cauldron of noise at First Direct Arena. Warrington told DAZN: "I'm absolutely devastated losing my title like that but I want to say a big thank you to all these for making noise, so thank you. I did have aspirations of doing other things. Obviously I wanted to go to the (United) States and I still want to do that. Maybe unifying is a step too far but I think I can still fight one of the other champions."

