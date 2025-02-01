Leeds United accept undisclosed transfer bid as two defenders set for Elland Road farewell
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Scotland Under-21 international is set to make a permanent switch to the Pars ahead of Monday evening's transfer deadline.
He is expected to be joined in Scotland by fellow Leeds U21 defender Kris Moore, who recently went on trial with Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone, who are battling against relegation to the second tier.
It follows Leeds' decision to allow Sonny Perkins a permanent switch to loan club Leyton Orient where he has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Leeds have previously inserted favourable sell-on clauses into transfer agreements with buying clubs when offloading youngsters whose Elland Road contracts are soon to expire. Mullen and Moore's current deals are set for expiry this summer and are to be given a head-start on the next stage of their career as opposed to seeing out the remainder of the campaign in Leeds' U21 setup at Thorp Arch.
The fee Leeds receive for Mullen is not expected to be substantial given the player's expiring contract situation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.