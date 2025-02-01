Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have accepted an undisclosed bid from Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic for young defender Jeremiah Mullen.

The Scotland Under-21 international is set to make a permanent switch to the Pars ahead of Monday evening's transfer deadline.

He is expected to be joined in Scotland by fellow Leeds U21 defender Kris Moore, who recently went on trial with Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone, who are battling against relegation to the second tier.

It follows Leeds' decision to allow Sonny Perkins a permanent switch to loan club Leyton Orient where he has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Leeds have previously inserted favourable sell-on clauses into transfer agreements with buying clubs when offloading youngsters whose Elland Road contracts are soon to expire. Mullen and Moore's current deals are set for expiry this summer and are to be given a head-start on the next stage of their career as opposed to seeing out the remainder of the campaign in Leeds' U21 setup at Thorp Arch.

The fee Leeds receive for Mullen is not expected to be substantial given the player's expiring contract situation.